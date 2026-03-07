Wisconsin upsets Purdue, Badgers tally record-breaking 18 3-pointers

article

The Brief Wisconsin upset No. 15 Purdue 97-93 on the road Saturday. The Badgers made 18 3-pointers, a school record, in the win. Both teams will be waiting for the Big Ten Tournament pairings to come out Sunday.



John Blackwell made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Nick Boyd added 23 and Wisconsin set a school-record with 18 3-pointers in a road game Saturday in a 97-93 win over No. 15 Purdue.

Big picture view:

The Badgers (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten) have won three straight overall and six of their last eight after going 18 for 34 from beyond the arc. That tied the second-highest single-game 3-point total in school history, and they also set a school record with 12 3s in the first half, despite playing without forward Nolan Winter, who has an injured left ankle.

By the numbers:

Fletcher Loyer had 23 points and six 3-pointers, making his 282nd career 3 to break Carsen Edwards' school record. Braden Smith had 20 points and nine assists, while Trey Kaufman-Renn added 17 points. Smith, Loyer and Kaufman-Renn all played their home finales.

It marked the first time in nearly 14,000 days and 135 games Purdue topped the 90-point mark and lost. The last time it happened was against Iowa State in Nov. 24, 1987.

Purdue started fast, using an early 13-0 run to take a 22-13 lead. But the Boilermakers couldn't match the Badgers barrage of 3s that helped them take the lead and thwart every Purdue charge.

And after holding a 52-47 halftime lead and watching Purdue charge back in the second half by taking a 62-61 lead on Smith's midrange jumper with 14:59 to play, the Badgers answered immediately with back-to-back 3s from Aleksas Bieliauskas to make it 69-62.

When the Boilermakers took a 73-72 lead with a 3 at the 10:04 mark, Wisconsin again answered again with a 3 — and never trailed the rest of the way.

What's next:

Both teams will be waiting for the Big Ten Tournament pairings to come out Sunday to find out who and when they'll play at Chicago next week.