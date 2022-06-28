Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams returning to the court for first round match Tuesday

article

One of tennis’ biggest stars makes her highly-anticipated return to Wimbledon Tuesday. Serena Williams is competing at the All England Club for the first time since she suffered an injury there a year ago.

Williams will take on Harmony Tan in the third match of the day on Centre Court. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was granted a wild card invitation to play in this year’s tournament.

RELATED: Serena Williams gets support from top tennis organizations after argument with umpire at US Open

Tan, a 24-year-old from France, is making her Wimbledon debut. She is ranked 113th in the world and owns a 2-6 career record in Grand Slam matches.

The 40-year-old star is seeking to make a run deep in the tournament for a chance to capture her eighth Wimbledon crown and 24th career Grand Slam title.

The seven-time Wimbledon singles champion made a brief appearance last week in doubles at a grass-court event in England but Tuesday’s match against Tan is a bigger deal. Williams told the Associated Press she decided to play Wimbledon "some time ago," saying she made up her mind before the French Open, which began on May 22.

Williams, a former No. 1 player, is now ranked outside the WTA’s top 1,200.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

