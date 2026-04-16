Waterford mom aims for Paralympics after diagnosis

The Brief Quintessa Simonsen is training for the Mother’s Day 5K in Milwaukee after a 2025 diagnosis. She was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and lost the ability to walk while pregnant. Simonsen hopes to compete in the 2028 Paralympics and inspire her children.



A Waterford woman is pushing past physical and mental obstacles as she works toward competing in a local race — and ultimately the Paralympics.

Quintessa Simonsen trains regularly at Burn Boot Camp in Burlington, setting her sights on completing the Mother’s Day 5K in Milwaukee.

"Small goals don't matter as much without a bigger one," Simonsen said. "I really want that medal, I really want it and I really want to cross that finish line and feel like I did it. It's all I want right now. I want to go to Mother's Day."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Simonsen’s journey comes after being diagnosed in 2025 with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a group of genetic disorders that affect connective tissue and can cause chronic pain and instability.

"I have two of those types. I have hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and classic Ehlers–Danlos Syndrome [...] For me specifically, I have seizures caused by dysautonomia, which my body doesn't really know how to react to adrenaline," she said. "So, it induces seizures. I have hip dysplasia. I have SI joint instability, which is that joint where your spine, the bottom of your spine, meets your pelvis. I have POTS, which is a heart condition, and my joints are chronically unstable, and that causes a lot of chronic pain."

While pregnant in July, she lost the ability to walk.

"I couldn't feel my legs and then everything was painful," she said.

Months later, she said she struggled with losing hope.

"At that point, I was losing a lot of my hope for getting back to how things used to be and walking again like how I used to," she said. "I was hoping that I was able to run again because [...] you don't think that, you know, you don't love something until it's gone a lot of the time."

Instead of giving up, Simonsen sought support and resources, connecting with others through the MARC network and the Ability Center of Milwaukee.

Now, she continues to train through chronic pain, taking it day by day.

"Some days are easier than others. There are a lot of days when I'm in chronic pain, and I don't want to get out of bed. My only goal on those days is to get up, do some strength training, and then just go back to bed. Because sometimes, that's all I can do," Simonsen said.

She also remains focused on preventing injuries during workouts.

"The main thing I need to be conscious of, or conscious of is I need to protect my shoulders and my elbows, because those, I've dislocated my shoulders numerous times, so I really have to just protect them a little bit because if my shoulders are out, I'm out," she said. "I can't do anything for quite a bit."

Simonsen says her biggest motivation is her two children, who could also inherit the condition.

"It means a lot. I probably will cry if I talk too much about that. But because it's genetic, there is a bit of a worry that they could have it," she said. "So, I just want to show them that you can do mostly anything, mostly anything."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Her long-term goal is to compete in the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles in events including the 400-meter dash, 5K and marathon.

"My main goal is to show my kids, whether they have it or not, that, yes, you can have purpose and do things. You can do so many things while being disabled, and you can be confident and powerful and happy. What an experience would it be to bring my kids to L.A. To say I'm a Paralympian, to do something that not a lot of people get to do in their lives," she said. "That's like a dream, right?"

"Just one step at it, well, one push at a time," she said.

Simonsen is currently working to get a properly fitted racing wheelchair to continue training safely. A GoFundMe has been set up.