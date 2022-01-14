Expand / Collapse search

UIC tops Milwaukee 81-77

January 14, 2022
MILWAUKEE - Kevin Johnson had a season-high 28 points as Illinois-Chicago narrowly beat Milwaukee 81-77 on Thursday night.

Damaria Franklin had 18 points for UIC (6-8, 2-3 Horizon League). Jalen Warren added 10 points and six rebounds.

Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. UIC scored 54 points in the second half, a season high for the visitors, while the 43 points in the second half for Milwaukee were the best of the season for the hosts.

DeAndre Gholston scored a season-high 27 points and had eight rebounds for the Panthers (5-12, 3-5). Jordan Lathon added 14 points and seven rebounds. Tafari Simms had 12 points.

