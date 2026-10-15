Milwaukee Brewers fans feeling the 1982 nostalgia

The Brief Milwaukee fans are excited and feeling nostalgic as the Brewers head into Thursday's game. The memorabilia collection includes items from Robin Yount, Hank Aaron, Jackson Chourio, and Jacob Misiorowski. Fans are comparing the team's current playoff run to the magical 1982 season.



There is a Brewers buzz across Milwaukee. Fans are feeling good heading into Thursday night's game, and getting nostalgic about 1982.

Looking back to 1982

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The Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum features a collection ranging from Robin Yount and Hank Aaron to Jackson Chourio and Jacob Misiorowski. The place has been busy lately with Brewers fans stopping in for a look at the memorabilia.

Brewers bobbleheads

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Fans across the city are pumped about this team and what's ahead. This fandom is conjuring up some feelings of nostalgia.

FOX6 News talked with some Brewers faithful who say this feels magical, sort of like 1982. Steve Stein went to a World Series game that year when the Brewers took on the Cardinals. He had a standing room ticket that cost him just $8.

A Brewers $8 World Series ticket from 1982 (standing room only)

"It brings the city together. Everyone’s so happy and we’re all behind our team. It’s something that’s so exciting that the whole city of Milwaukee is banding together to actually root for the Brewers," Stein said.

Teresa Heidemann was just 5 years old when the Brewers secured the pennant on her birthday. She went to a parade that day and says it's a core memory.

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"There were just people everywhere. That’s all I remember. He threw me up on his shoulders. We were walking up and down Wisconsin Avenue. We ran into my cousins and random people, and it was just fun and electric," Heidemann said.

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Brewers bobbleheads

The Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has a lot of new things this postseason – including light-up Chourio and Misiorowski bobbleheads. The place fills up as the Brewers' success continues.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.