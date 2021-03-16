Ryan Fitzpatrick signs with Washington Football Team, according to reports

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has signed with the Washington Football Team, according to multiple reports.

Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 29, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero says the quarterback and the team have reached a one year, $10 million deal.

ESPN's Adam Schefter says the deal could grow to $12 million with incentives.

The Washington Football Team will be Fitzpatrick's ninth team in his 17-year career.

The news comes weeks after the team released quarterback Alex Smith. Smith returned to the field for Washington in October last season after working his way back from a gruesome leg injury in 2018. He was named the league's Comeback Player of the Year for the 2020 season after he helped guide the team to the postseason by winning the NFC East.