Report: Bucks hiring Grizzlies' Taylor Jenkins as new head coach

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The Brief The Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing a deal to hire Taylor Jenkins as head coach, per ESPN. Taylor Jenkins was a Bucks assistant during the 2018-19 season. Former Bucks head coach Doc Rivers announced he was stepping down earlier this month.



The Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing a deal to hire Taylor Jenkins as their next head coach, according to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania.

What we know:

Jenkins was viewed as one of the top available coaches this offseason after his recent tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies.

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A Bucks assistant in 2018-19, Jenkins went 250-214 and made three postseasons across six seasons in Memphis, per ESPN.

Former Bucks head coach Doc Rivers announced he was stepping down earlier this month. The move meant the Bucks began their third head coaching search in three years.

Dig deeper:

It comes as the Bucks look to reset after a disappointing season that raised questions about the team’s direction.

MILWAUKEE, WI - NOVEMBER 15: Assistant Coach Taylor Jenkins of Milwaukee Buck reacts during an all-access practice on November 15, 2018 at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO Expand

The team has not yet officially announced the move.

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