Packers LB Summers talks playoffs, cold weather, Matt LaFleur

The Packers have a bit of downtime as they prepare for a playoff game without knowing which team will travel to Lambeau.

FOX6's Brandon Cruz went one-on-one with Packers linebacker Ty Summers as they discussed the playoffs, cold weather, and Matt LaFleur.

Brandon Cruz: "So, first of all Ty, congratulations on making it to the postseason. Having to wait, having that bye. What is that like because you guys don't know what's ahead of you, at least in terms of an opponent?"

Ty Summers: "Well, I say in terms of an opponent, it's kind of nice because you go basically 18 weeks in season, one of which is the bye week, having to prepare for someone. So it's kind of nice having a week to go and just focus on yourself, focus on some of the things that you need to improve and work on in your game, getting your body back to feeling right and not have to worry about all the extra stuff, the film study and such."

Cruz: "Now you've been through this before, but what is the difference this year, maybe compared to last year? Obviously, the fans are a big difference, but is there something else with this team compared to last year's team that is different going into the postseason?"

Summers: "Honestly, I'd say it's the same, which would lead a lot of people to saying, oh gosh, we lost in the NFC Championship Game. But I promise you, the same is not a bad thing. Same is a good thing. We have a lot of confidence. We know the ability of the players that we have on this team. We know what we're capable of. We completely believe that each one of us believes it individually and believe it as a whole. Now it just comes to doing it."

Cruz: "And you hear it all throughout as you guys have earned the top seed that everybody has to go through Lambeau in January. The cold is all anybody is going to talk about. You're from Texas, but you've been through this cold now. This is your third year. What is it like to play in that January cold at Lambeau Field?"

Summers: "It's different. Obviously, being a Texan boy myself, we didn't have anything really under, I think, the coldest I ever played was a windchill of like 27. So to be single digits like today where it's - I look at my watch right now, it says zero degrees. So if we have game day similar to the weather we're having today, no one's going to want to come play in that."

Cruz: "And you've been here the whole time Matt LaFleur has been here. What have you seen in terms of him as a coach over these three seasons? How has he grown? How has he taken over this organization?"

Summers: "I would consider him a player's coach. You know which I've never had. So it's pretty cool having a guy that respects us. When we're doing things right, when we're working hard, he acknowledges that. But I feel by doing that, he continues to bring the best out of us each and every week because we want to win, not just for ourselves, but we want to win for him."

Cruz: "Last thing for you is how do you spend your weekend? I mean, obviously you guys have work to do and things like that, but will you watch all the games, some of the games, none of the games? How will you approach the first weekend of the playoffs?"

Summers: "Oh, I'm definitely going to watch the games that we feel like are going to hold one of the teams that we're going to play. I feel like butterflies in my stomach. Just with the uncertainty the playoffs bring. You don't know who you get to play, you don't know how long you're going to play for. But all you got to do is go out there and give your best and then everything else is going to take care of itself."