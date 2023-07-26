2023 Packers training camp roster; track cuts, signings

article

The Green Bay Packers officially opened training camp Wednesday, July 26.

Fifty-three players will make the final roster before the Packers kick off the season against the Chicago Bears. With the roster to start camp at more than 90, the final roster will be chiseled into shape over the course of three preseason games and weeks of practice.

The Packers are entering a new era as they adjust to the absence of Aaron Rodgers, the four-time MVP traded to the New York Jets. New starting quarterback Jordan Love, a 2020 first-round pick from Utah State, has made just one career start.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The roster to open training camp (as of July 25) was overwhelmingly young. Forty-seven players are under the age of 25, while just five are 29 or older – and none are above the age of 32. Forty-one players are rookies or have only one season of experience, while only 11 have been in the league for more than five seasons.

A number of practices will be open to the public.

The roster below will be updated as the Packers announce changes. Players are listed in alphabetical order by position:

Quarterbacks: Sean Clifford, Danny Etling, Jordan Love, Alex McGough

Running backs: AJ Dillon, Tyler Goodson, Aaron Jones, Lew Nichols, Henry Pearson (FB), Patrick Taylor, Emanuel Wilson

Wide receivers: Jadakis Bonds, Cody Chrest, Romeo Doubs, Grant DuBose, Malik Heath, Bo Melton, Jayden Reed, Samori Toure, Christian Watson, Duece Watts, Dontayvion Wicks

Tight ends: Austin Allen, Tyler Davis, Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft, Camren McDonald, Luke Musgrave

Offensive linemen: David Bakhtiari, Jean Delance, Chuck Filiaga, Jake Hanson, Elgton Jenkins, Caleb Jones, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Yosh Nijman, Sean Rhyan, Jon Runyan, Kadeem Telfort, Zach Tom, Luke Tenuta, Rasheed Walker

Defensive lineman: Karl Brooks, Kenny Clark, Jonathan Ford, Jason Lewan, Antonio Moultrie, T.J. Slaton, Chris Slayton, Colby Wooden, Devonte Wyatt

Linebackers: Keshawn Banks, De'Vondre Campbell, Tariq Carpenter, Brenton Cox Jr., Kingsley Enagbare, Jonathan Garvin, Rashan Gary, La'Darius Hamilton, Justin Hollins, Isaiah McDuffie, Kenneth Odumegwu, Jimmy Phillips Jr., Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Quay Walker, Eric Wilson

Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander, Corey Ballentine, Rasul Douglas, Tyrell Ford, William Hooper, Shemar Jean-Charles, Keisean Nixon, Eric Stokes, Kiondre Thomas, Carrington Valentine

Safeties: Rudy Ford, Innis Gaines, Anthony Johnson Jr., Dallin Leavitt, Tarvarius Moore, Jonathan Owens, Benny Sapp III, Darnell Savage

Specialists: Anders Carlson (K), Broughton Hatcher (LS), Matt Orzech (LS), Pat O'Donnell (P), Daniel Whelan (P)

Editor's note: Roster last updated July 26.

July 26

Signed: Wide receiver Cody Chrest

Waived/injured: Wide receiver Jeff Cotton

The Associated Press contributed to this report.