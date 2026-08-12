Mike McCarthy interview: Coach talks Rodgers, Green Bay with FOX6

The Brief FOX6 Sports Director Tim Van Vooren sat down with Mike McCarthy, 1-on-1. The Packers face McCarthy, Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers on Thursday. McCarthy looked back on his relationship with Rodgers and his time in Green Bay.



The Green Bay Packers will face Aaron Rodgers, Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers to open their preseason schedule on Thursday. FOX6 Sports Director Tim Van Vooren sat down with McCarthy on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

What they're saying:

The two talked about McCarthy now coaching in his hometown, what drives him to keep coaching and, of course, his relationship with Rodgers and time with the Packers. Below is a transcript, lightly edited for clarity, of their conversation on some of those topics. You can watch the full interview above.

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Van Vooren: Aaron Rodgers, obviously, as competitive as they still come. Where is he as a player, and where in your relationship are you two?

McCarthy: I'd say as a player, it's remarkable to watch him still move the way he's able to move at 42 years old. I know he had the big injury with the Jets. I've done this long enough, it usually takes a player two years to recover from a major injury. I think we're seeing some of that. I know he feels better this time this year than he did last year. It's definitely reflected in his movement. The way he throws the ball is remarkable. I think when he goes back to the reunions at 65, 70, he'll probably be able to throw his age. But it's crazy to watch him make throws still every day. There's always a day where he has a wild throw, he's still doing that. His anticipation and understanding is as high as it's ever been. It's been really cool to watch him mentor the younger players, give to the defense. He's given everything he has to this opportunity, and it's special to be able to watch it from my chair – knowing him as a young coach, or I was a young coach, he was young player – and now be able to watch him pour himself into his teammates. It's really special.

Van Vooren: You're not a, "Look at me. I did this," guy. You never have been. How much pride do you take in Aaron Rodgers as a football player? Because you are a quarterback guy, and you were there at the formative stage of his pro career.

McCarthy: I do have a lot of pride in what we were able to accomplish together. It's something that never stops, because there's so much more to give. It's so unique to sit there and watch a young player on the screen, and you're getting ready to correct his feet and he beats you to it. My ego's intact to know that it's a lot better coming from Aaron than it is for me. It's awesome to be together at this point, and it was a big part of every conversation that we had before he came back. Just how special would this be for us to have his final lap together.

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Van Vooren: As you look back at that time in Green Bay, not specific to Aaron, but just as it changed your life – that's an assumption on my part that changed your lifestyle, that's for you to say – but you were there for a year, you left, you came back, and then you left a legacy there. What does Green Bay mean to you?

McCarthy: Green Bay will always be such a huge part of my heart. I'm very proud of what we were able to accomplish during our time together there, I'm talking about everybody. Thirteen years is a long time, but I woke up every day excited to go to work. I think that's important. I hope that was reflected in how I interacted with my peers. So many great people there in Green Bay. It was a great time. It's definitely something that I'll always cherish.