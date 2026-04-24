Packers signing WR Jayden Reed to 3-year, $50M extension: report

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Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $50.25 million in new money, including $20 million guaranteed.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the news on Friday, April 24, per agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ian Grutman.

The Green Bay Packers confirmed the contract extension but did not provide any details.

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Jayden Reed stats

By the numbers:

Jayden Reed was a second-round draft pick in 2023, and this would have been the final year of his rookie contract. But with this extension, he's now signed through 2029.

He spent the majority of the 2025 season on injured reserve following a week 2 collarbone injury. He also used the time to undergo surgery for a lingering foot injury from training camp.

For the 2024 season, Reed played in all 17 games with 10 starts and posted a team-high 55 catches for a team-best 857 yards (15.6 avg.) and six touchdowns (#2 on the team).

In 2023, he played in 16 games with 13 starts and led the team with 64 catches for a team-high 793 yards (11.3 avg.) and eight touchdowns (tied for #1 on the team).