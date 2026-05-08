Packers release kicker Brandon McManus: report

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The Green Bay Packers have released veteran kicker Brandon McManus.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the news on Friday, May 8.

The move comes after the Packers drafted Florida kicker Trey Smack in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

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Brandon McManus history

The backstory:

Brandon McManus was signed by the Packers on Oct. 16, 2024.

McManus spent the defining decade of his career with the Denver Broncos, where he won Super Bowl 50 and became the franchise's second-leading scorer.

He remained consistent before a one-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023.

His path to Green Bay followed a brief, turbulent 2024 offseason in Washington, where he was released following off-field legal allegations.

After joining the Packers in 2024, he was initially a model of efficiency, converting 95.2% of his field goal attempts.

However, his 2025 season was affected by a lingering quadriceps injury and inconsistency, resulting in an 80% field goal rate during the regular season.

Things went from bad to worse during the January 2026 Wild Card round against the Chicago Bears, where McManus missed two field goals and an extra point in a four-point loss.