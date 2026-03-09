Packers release offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, opens up $19.5M

article

The Brief Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins has been released from the Packers. The move is expected to net the Packers about $19.5 million in additional cap space. Jenkins is a two-time Pro-Bowler, earning selections in 2020 and 2022.



The Green Bay Packers have released offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins.

The move is expected to open up about $19.5 million in salary cap space.

What they're saying:

"Elgton established himself as one of the best and most versatile offensive linemen in the league during his time in Green Bay," said Gutekunst. "He contributed so much to our success over the past seven seasons and was a tremendous leader and teammate who brought an unselfishness and toughness to our team. We want to thank Elgton for all that he gave to this franchise, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Elgton Jenkins stats

By the numbers:

Jenkins, who was selected by Green Bay in the second round (No. 44 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, appeared in 96 contests with 94 starts in seven seasons with the Packers, opening games at four different positions on the line (67 at LG, 13 at C, eight at LT, six at RT).

From 2019-25, he was part of a line that helped the Packers rank No. 1 in the NFL in sacks allowed (203) and No. 4 in sacks allowed per passing play (5.1 pct.).

Jenkins earned two Pro Bowl selections (2020, 2022) with Green Bay, becoming just the third offensive lineman in team history to be named to the Pro Bowl within his first two seasons in the league (Deral Teteak, 1952; Charley Brock, 1940).

Jenkins started games at three different positions in 2020 (12 at LG, three at C, one at RT), becoming the first Green Bay offensive lineman to start a game at guard, center and tackle in the same season since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team in 2019, only the second Packers guard to be selected since 1974 (Daryn Colledge, 2006).

Monday moves

Big picture view:

