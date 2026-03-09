Packers QB Malik Willis signing with Miami Dolphins: report
article
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Packers free agent quarterback Malik Willis has reached an agreement with the Miami Dolphins, per ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Schefter posted the information on his official X account on Monday.
National Insider for NFL Network Ian Rapoport also reported on the news Monday, adding that it's a 3-year, $67.5 million deal with $45 million fully guaranteed.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Malik Willis would replace Tua Tagovailoa.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this post was sourced from NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter.