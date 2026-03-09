Expand / Collapse search

Packers QB Malik Willis signing with Miami Dolphins: report

By
Published  March 9, 2026 12:17pm CDT
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 27: Malik Willis #2 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Expand

The Brief

    • Packers QB Malik Willis is signing with the Miami Dolphins, per reports.
    • The reported deal is a 3-year, $67.5 million deal with $45 million guaranteed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Packers free agent quarterback Malik Willis has reached an agreement with the Miami Dolphins, per ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter posted the information on his official X account on Monday.

National Insider for NFL Network Ian Rapoport also reported on the news Monday, adding that it's a 3-year, $67.5 million deal with $45 million fully guaranteed.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Malik Willis would replace Tua Tagovailoa.

Related

Green Bay Packers trading Rashan Gary to Dallas Cowboys: report
article

Green Bay Packers trading Rashan Gary to Dallas Cowboys: report

The Packers are finalizing a deal that would send Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this post was sourced from NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter.

Green Bay PackersSports