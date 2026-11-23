article

The Brief Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons will make his season debut against the Rams on Wednesday. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport says Parsons has been cleared to play. Parsons tore his ACL and meniscus in December 2025 and has been out since then.



Packers linebacker Micah Parsons is set to return for his season debut against the Rams on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

ESPN and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport broke the news on Monday afternoon, saying he has been cleared to play.

2025 injury

The backstory:

Parsons is returning from a torn ACL and meniscus suffered last year.

Parsons previously said he is eager to play in his first game since he was injured in a Dec. 14 loss at Denver. The Packers didn't win another game the rest of last season, finishing on a five-game skid that included an NFC wild card playoff meltdown against the Chicago Bears.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Looking ahead

What's next:

With his team at 6-4 and fighting for an NFC playoff spot entering the final seven games of the season, Parsons knows how critical the game is.

"I’m just so focused. I’m so locked in on what’s ahead of me," Parsons said.

It's hard to say how much Parsons will play against the Rams. Last year, when he made his Packers debut in a season-opening win over Detroit, Parsons played 30 of 67 snaps (45%) after doing very little in training camp and joining the roster just nine days before that game.