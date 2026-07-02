The Brief Packers receiver Matthew Golden hosted youth football camps across Wisconsin. He's spending his offseason in Houston, but wanted to make sure he got back to Wisconsin to give back to the next generation of football players. Former Packers receivers Randall Cobb and James Jones have both been very complimentary of Golden.



At the University School of Milwaukee, over 150 campers packed the football field to learn from a Green Bay Packers star. Wide receiver Matthew Golden was in town to host his youth football camp.

Matthew Golden's camp

What they're saying:

Milwaukee was his third stop in a whirlwind weekend that featured camps in Eau Claire, Green Bay, Milwaukee and Madison.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"It means a lot," said Golden. "Just fortunate enough to be in a position that I’m in, just give back to the kids and the community, that’s just kind of how I was brought up, and it means a lot. Just to come out here and watch the kids come out here and compete, just play football."

Matthew Golden hosts youth football camp at University School of Milwaukee

For Golden, hosting this youth camp was a no-brainer. He's currently spending his offseason in Houston, but he wanted to make sure he got back to Wisconsin before Packers training camp began to give back to the next generation of football players.

"I mean it's just a blessing," said Golden. "You just don't know how much of an impact you got on other people's lives. I know just coming out here and taking the time out of my day just to be out here and be around the kids, I know that means a lot to them."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Golden took pictures with the kids, participated in drills, but most importantly, wanted to make sure he taught them this.

"Small fundamentals," he said. "You know, just come out here and have fun. Honestly, as a kid, you want to compete, so I know that’s what they're going to come out here and do. Just try to give them as much game as I can and, at the same time, just come out here and have fun."

Bigger role with Packers

What's next:

This upcoming season will be an important one for the second-year receiver. Not only will Golden be asked to take on a bigger role on the field, but he's also taking it upon himself to be an even bigger leader.

"It just goes back to just knowing the impact that you have on other people," said Golden. "I think that's what it's all about. You know, just try to set the next foundation for the youth and just kind of make it standard for them and just give them something to chase."

Matthew Golden hosts youth football camp at University School of Milwaukee

Golden's star is on the rise. Former Packers receivers Randall Cobb and James Jones have both been very complimentary of Golden. Jones even said Golden would become a superstar.

"It means a lot, but, just for me, just taking it one day at a time knowing what I can do," said Golden. "I got a lot of confidence in myself, so whatever happens, I know it's going to be good. I'm just looking forward to going into the season with my guys."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Like these campers, Golden is excited to keep growing – and the impact he's making can't be understated.

The next time Golden takes the field, the Packers will be kicking off training camp on Wednesday, July 29.