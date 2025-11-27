Packers vs Lions: Thanksgiving tradition continues in Detroit

The Brief The Green Bay Packers visit the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. It'll be the 23rd Thanksgiving game between them, the most between any two teams in the NFL. Kickoff is set for noon – only on FOX6. Stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News after the game.



The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions meet in the Motor City for a Week 1 rematch on Thanksgiving Day. Kickoff is set for noon Thursday, Nov. 27 – only on FOX6. Stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News after the game.

Green Bay (7-3-1) is coming off a Week 12 drubbing of the Minnesota Vikings, while Detroit (7-4) took an overtime win over the New York Giants. The NFC North rivals sit second and third in the division, respectively.

Who's in, who's out

What we know:

Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon is active after leaving last week's game with a neck injury.

Starting receiver Matthew Golden and linebacker Quay Walker along with reserve cornerback Nate Hobbs are out with injuries after being listed as questionable.

Scoring summary

By the numbers:

1st Quarter:

9:17 - B.McManus 45 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-D.Whelan. Packers take lead 3-0.

Historical stats

The backstory:

The Packers beat the Lions 27-13 at Lambeau Field to open the season. It had been the last division game for the Packers until the Vikings contest set up the first of three straight against division opponents over 15 days.

In a rivalry that dates back to the 1930s, Green Bay's 105 regular-season wins over Detroit are its second most against any franchise. The Packers are 105-78-7 overall in those games but 43-48-3 on the road.

Connection to Detroit

Local perspective:

The game will be a holiday homecoming of sorts for a number of Packers who have ties to Michigan. LaFleur, defensive lineman Karl Brooks and cornerback Kamal Hadden are all from Michigan. LaFleur also played college football at both Western Michigan and Saginaw Valley State.

John Dorsey, Detroit's senior personnel executive, spent 21 years in the Green Bay front office and also played linebacker for the Packers in the 1980s.

Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell spent the first two seasons of his career in Green Bay. The Packers drafted him in 1993.

Detroit linebacker Ty Summers played three seasons for the Packers after Green Bay selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft.