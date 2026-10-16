The Brief Packers running back Josh Jacobs will be removed from the commissioner's exempt list. A statement from the NFL notified Jacobs that he'll be eligible to play Week 7. Jacobs was convicted and fined in a misdemeanor battery case in September.



Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs will be removed from the commissioner's exempt list on Monday, according to a statement from the NFL.

Josh Jacobs case

The backstory:

Jacobs, convicted and fined in a misdemeanor battery case, has not played this season as the NFL conducts its own investigation into a May domestic incident involving Jacobs and his girlfriend.

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Prosecutors said Jacobs and his girlfriend got into an argument that ended with him throwing her to the ground and damaging her phone. Investigators said the victim suffered a head injury.

Josh Jacobs (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Josh Jacobs video

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday, the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department said it planned to release some redacted records as part of its investigation into what happened at Jacobs' home in May. On Wednesday, Jacobs and the victim filed separate lawsuits against the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department seeking to block the release of video evidence.

Jacobs' lawsuit argues the release of video evidence could reveal information about the layout of Jacobs' home, increasing the "risk of theft, burglary, robbery, trespass, or other criminal conduct." It also states Jacobs "joins and supports" the victim's position that "identifying, private, and sensitive records" should not be publicly released.

The victim's lawsuit argues the video is "highly sensitive" and its release would force the victim to "continually re-live the incident over and over again for little to no reason."

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Commissioner's exempt list

What we know:

The NFL placed Jacobs on the commissioner's exempt list, which is not a formal suspension, in August. The designation prevented the running back from playing or practicing, but it allowed him to keep receiving a paycheck as the NFL conducted its own investigation. Any games Jacobs missed while on the commissioner's exempt list would count toward a suspension, but he'd have to repay the money.

FOX6 News obtained the NFL's statement through WLUK-TV in Green Bay. The statement said the league notified Jacobs that he'll be removed from the list Monday and be eligible to play Week 7, when the Packers visit the Lions on Oct. 25.

What we don't know:

The league's review of the incident remains ongoing and is not affected by Jacobs' roster status, the statement said. It's not clear where that investigation stands.

Josh Jacobs career

By the numbers:

The Raiders selected Jacobs in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he played his first five NFL seasons there before signing with the Packers as a free agent in 2024.

Jacobs started all 17 games in his first season in Green Bay, amassing 1,329 rushing yards and a career-best 15 touchdowns in a Pro Bowl season. He tallied 929 yards and 13 touchdowns over 15 games last season.

Editor's note: This story was updated with the official statement and additional information.