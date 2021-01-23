85-year-old Packers fan gets tickets to NFC Championship

Steve Ewing, a longtime Packers season ticket holder, decided six years ago that deserving fans should get a chance to attend games.

COVID-19, limiting access to games, made it difficult this year. Even so, his goal is to reward excellence and spirit.

Fritzie Neitzel

This year, 85-year-old Fritzie Neitzel won tickets.

"Still a total mess, to tell you the truth. It's just, I keep pinching myself. I'm thinking, am I dreaming or is this real?" said Neitzel.

Ewing said he chose Neitzel after finding out she's the ultimate Packers fan and, even as a season ticket holder, she couldn't get tickets to the game.

Neitzel said she plans to take her brother to the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 24 and hopes for a win.

The giveaway is part of Ewing's nonprofit organization -- The Spirit of Wisconsin Booster Club.

