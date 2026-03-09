Packers DE Kingsley Enagbare signing with the New York Jets: report
article
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare is heading to the New York Jets.
He has reportedly agreed to a 1-year, $10 million contract with the team.
The deal is part of a larger effort by the Jets to bolster its defense by agreeing to deals with linebacker Demario Davis and edge rusher Joseph Ossa as well.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Kingsley Enagbare's stats
By the numbers:
Enagbare was a fifth-rounder out of South Carolina in 2022.
He started 21 of the 68 games in which he played for the Packers and had 11 1/2 sacks, including a career-high 4 1/2 in 2024.
The Source: Information in this post was sourced by ESPN and the Associated Press.