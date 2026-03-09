Expand / Collapse search

Packers DE Kingsley Enagbare signing with the New York Jets: report

Published  March 9, 2026 2:13pm CDT
Green Bay Packers
DETROIT,MICHIGAN-November27: Defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (55) of the Green Bay Packers walks off of the field at the end of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, November 23,

The Brief

    • Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare has reportedly signed a deal with the New York Jets.
    • He has reportedly agreed to a 1-year, $10 million contract.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare is heading to the New York Jets.

He has reportedly agreed to a 1-year, $10 million contract with the team.

The deal is part of a larger effort by the Jets to bolster its defense by agreeing to deals with linebacker Demario Davis and edge rusher Joseph Ossa as well.

Kingsley Enagbare's stats

By the numbers:

Enagbare was a fifth-rounder out of South Carolina in 2022.

He started 21 of the 68 games in which he played for the Packers and had 11 1/2 sacks, including a career-high 4 1/2 in 2024.

The Source: Information in this post was sourced by ESPN and the Associated Press.

