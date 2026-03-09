Packers DE Kingsley Enagbare signing with the New York Jets: report

article

The Brief Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare has reportedly signed a deal with the New York Jets. He has reportedly agreed to a 1-year, $10 million contract.



Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare is heading to the New York Jets.

He has reportedly agreed to a 1-year, $10 million contract with the team.

The deal is part of a larger effort by the Jets to bolster its defense by agreeing to deals with linebacker Demario Davis and edge rusher Joseph Ossa as well.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

Kingsley Enagbare's stats

By the numbers:

Enagbare was a fifth-rounder out of South Carolina in 2022.

He started 21 of the 68 games in which he played for the Packers and had 11 1/2 sacks, including a career-high 4 1/2 in 2024.