Packers agree to terms on extension with DT Kenny Clark

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension.

Clark’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, confirmed Saturday that the 2016 first-round draft pick from UCLA reached a deal worth $70 million, with a $25 million signing bonus.

The extension was first reported by ESPN.

Clark has emerged as the Packers’ top defensive lineman. He recorded six sacks for the second straight season last year and was named to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement.

He has 16½ sacks over his four-year career.

The 24-year-old Clark was eligible to become a free agent next year. Now that the Packers have reached a long-term deal with him, they can start making decisions on all the other notable players with contracts set to expire in 2021. That list includes Pro Bowl defensive tackle David Bakhtiari, running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, cornerback Kevin King, center Corey Linsley and guard Lane Taylor.