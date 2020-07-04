'Nobody is immune:' Milwaukee Brewers return to practice; no positive COVID-19 tests





MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers took the field at Miller Park on Saturday, July 4 -- opening the team's summer camp in preparation for the pandemic-shortened season.



Players reported to the facility on Wednesday, July 1 for COVID-19 testing before taking the field; no positive results came back.



Now, it's up to the players to decide if they're still going to play.



"Nobody is safe from this, nobody is immune from this," said veteran Ryan Braun.



With the first day of workouts in the books, the team is happy to be back together on the field again.



