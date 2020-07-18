NFL informs teams training camps will open on time





GREEN BAY -- The NFL has informed teams their training camps will open on time.



League executive Troy Vincent sent a memo to general managers and head coaches on Saturday informing them rookies can report by Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players by Thursday and all other players can arrive by July 28.



Rookies for Houston and Kansas City are set to report Monday.



The league and the NFL Players Association are still discussing testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols. Union leadership expressed several concerns in a 90-minute conference call with reporters Friday.



However, under the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL can impose report dates.



The NFLPA could file a grievance to argue the league isn’t providing a safe work environment under the labor deal.



“The league is management,” NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said Friday. “They have the exclusive right, just like somebody who owns a plant, regarding when it opens and when it closes. They want training camps to open on time. The role of the union is to hold them accountable about whether it’s safe to open now."



The players' union wants players tested daily for the virus. A joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches formed by the NFL and NFLPA recommended testing every other day.



Other outstanding issues include number of preseason games. The league has planned to cut the exhibition schedule from four games to two while the union wants none.



Both sides are also negotiating economic issues and questions remain on players’ rights to opt out of playing.



No fans at training camp for Green Bay Packers



The Green Bay Packers announced July 15 there will be no fans in attendance at 2020 training camp practices, Packers Family Night and any home preseason games.



“The tremendous support of cheering fans at Lambeau Field motivates all of us in the Packers organization,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “But after consulting with local health officials and reviewing League and CDC guidelines, we felt we needed to make this difficult decision. We will miss seeing so many of our fans, particularly the young ones, during this exciting time of year. We will continue to work on the protocols and logistics in the hope that we can welcome fans back to Lambeau Field for the regular season without jeopardizing the health of our players, team personnel and fans. We ask our fans to help us in this effort by wearing masks and staying six feet away from nonfamily members when out in the community in the coming weeks.”



Packers Family Night will still take place in Lambeau Field and will be televised to a statewide audience. The date and time of the event is still being finalized.



Plans for regular season ticket holder attendance are being finalized with details to be communicated in the near future. Season ticket holders have the option to “opt in” or “opt out” on the chance to reserve tickets. New policies and safety measures will be implemented for the games.