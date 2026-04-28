New Brewers theme nights for 2026; Top Chef, America's 250th

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The Brief The Brewers added a "Top Chef" night on May 26 featuring exclusive aprons and themed food. Also new, an "America's Pastimes" night on July 1 with a T-shirt and postgame fireworks. Tickets for these events and all other 2026 Theme Nights are currently available for purchase.



The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday, April 28, two additional Theme Nights for the 2026 season.

New theme nights revealed

What we know:

Fans of Bravo’s hit series Top Chef can enjoy a culinary-inspired night at the ballpark on Tuesday, May 26, when the Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals.

The special Theme Night ticket will provide access to watch the game from one of two all-inclusive areas on the Club Level. Fans who purchase the Theme Night ticket will receive a limited-edition Brewers and Top Chef-branded apron and will be able to enjoy a special menu featuring recipes from Top Chef season 21 in Wisconsin, the last time Bravo’s Top Chef was at American Family Field.

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The Brewers are also celebrating America in a big way on Wednesday, July 1, when the team hosts the Cincinnati Reds.

Fans who purchase a special Theme Night ticket will receive an America’s Pastimes T‑shirt and are encouraged to stay after the final out for a postgame fireworks show.

Special addition to Peanuts night

Dig deeper:

Lastly, the Brewers said there will be a special new addition to Peanuts Night on Friday, Sept. 25. Fans can upgrade their experience with an exclusive VIP package. The VIP package includes a premium ticket in X‑Golf with an all-inclusive area food and beverage experience, plus a unique meet-and-greet opportunity with the voice of Lucy. Guests will also receive an autographed Lucy Bobblehead, making this a must-have experience for Peanuts fans.

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Theme Night tickets are available now at brewers.com/ThemeNights.