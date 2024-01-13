Milwaukee Wave beat Dallas Sidekicks at home

article

The Milwaukee Wave beat the visiting Dallas Sidekicks 10-7 on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Milwaukee out shot Dallas 40-32 in the match. The Wave's Andre Hayne and Ian Bennett each finished with four points.

After finishing the first quarter with a 2-2 draw, Milwaukee went on to outscore Dallas in each of the remaining frames.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

In addition to Hayne and Bennett, Mario Leite, Stuart Grable, Derek Huffman and Breno Oliveira scored goals for Milwaukee. More details can be found on the Major Arena Soccer League website.

The Wave’s next game will feature these very same Dallas Sidekicks next Sunday, Jan. 21 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.