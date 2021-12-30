Milwaukee Wave falls to Kansas City Comets 10-4

article

The Milwaukee Wave lost a hard-fought battle against division rivals, the Kansas City Comets, Wednesday night, Dec. 29 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The final score was KC 10, Milwaukee 4.

The Wave travel back to Milwaukee and get ready to play in front of the best fans in the Major Arena Soccer League for the first time in 664 days; the annual New Year’s Eve game, Friday afternoon, 3:05. .pm at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

