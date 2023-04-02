Milwaukee Wave beat Harrisburg Heat in regular-season finale

article

The Milwaukee Wave finished out the 22/23 MASL regular season on the road in Harrisburg Sunday against the Heat, and they almost got burned.

Milwaukee dominated the first half keeping the Heat scoreless; Harrisburg answered in the second half, bringing it within a goal, but they could never overcome the Wave.

"Great first half by our guys," exclaimed Head Coach Oliviero. "We let the game slip away for a little bit but were able to bring it back and got the job done. Kudos to Harrisburg. They are a much better team than what their record is and with some very talented players. That organization is going in the right direction."

After Saturday’s Utica City FC upset victory over the Baltimore Blast, the Milwaukee Wave was named MASL Eastern Division Champions and will meet the winner of the MASL Play-in game between the Kansas City Comets and Utica City FC.

"We’re going to enjoy being Eastern Division champions," added Oliviero. "If you look at our record last year, we only had 10 wins, and to turn that around this season like we did with 15 wins, no question, there is improvement. I’m very proud of the guys, and we’re excited for what comes next."