Milwaukee tops Oakland 88-78

MILWAUKEE - Josh Thomas had 22 points as Milwaukee beat Oakland 88-78 on Thursday night.

Thomas made 10 of 13 shots. He added six rebounds.

Vin Baker Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds for Milwaukee (7-12, 5-5 Horizon League). Jordan Lathon had 16 points and six rebounds. Tafari Simms had 13 points.

Jamal Cain had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (13-5, 7-1), whose six-game win streak ended. Trey Townsend added 16 points and eight rebounds. Blake Lampman had 14 points.

The Panthers evened the season series against the Golden Grizzlies. Oakland defeated Milwaukee 86-65 on Jan. 9.

