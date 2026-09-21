Milwaukee Milkmen playing for American Association championship

The Brief The Milwaukee Milkmen are playing for the American Association championship. The best-of-five series starts at Franklin Field on Monday night, Sept. 21. Milwaukee won the championship in 2020, its second season in the league.



The Milwaukee Milkmen are playing for their second American Association of Professional Baseball championship, with the series starting at Franklin Field on Monday night. Here's what to know.

American Association championship

The backstory:

The Milkmen went 58-42 in the regular season. They then defeated the Cleburne Railroaders in a best-of-three, first-round playoff series to advance to the East Division Championship Series. Milwaukee then beat the two-time defending champion Kane County Cougars in a best-of-five to advance to the championship series.

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What's next:

The championship series is another best-of-five. The Milwaukee Milkmen will face the Kansas City Monarchs, with the first two games at Franklin and the next three games, as needed, played at Kansas City. The winner gets the Miles Wolff Cup.

(Courtesy: Milwaukee Milkmen

Game 1 at Milwaukee: Monday, Sept. 21 @ 6:35 p.m. CT

Game 2 at Milwaukee: Tuesday, Sept. 22 @ 6:35 p.m. CT

Game 3 at Kansas City: Thursday, Sept. 24 @ 6:35 p.m. CT

Game 4 at Kansas City: Friday, Sept. 25 @ 6:35 p.m. CT*

Game 5 at Kansas City: Saturday, Sept. 26 @ 6:35 p.m. CT*

What you can do:

Tickets to the two Franklin Field games are available on the Milkmen's website. Fans can also watch the games for free on American Association Baseball TV.

What are the Milwaukee Milkmen?

The backstory:

The Milwaukee Milkmen are an independent professional baseball team. They were founded in 2018 and played their first game as an American Association of Professional Baseball expansion team in 2019.

The Milkmen won their first and only league championship to date in 2020, defeating the Sioux Falls Canaries. Anthony Barone has managed the team since 2020 and was named the 2026 American Association Manager of the Year.

The American Association is an official partner league for Major League Baseball.

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Local perspective:

Fans picked the Milkmen nickname, which pays homage to Wisconsin's status as "America's Dairyland," through a contest that also included "Barn Owls," "Cheesers" and "Cow Tippers."

The team's roster features Greendale's Griffin Doersching and Franklin's Charlie Marion, who played for the UW-Milwaukee Panthers last season.

The Milkmen play at Franklin Field, a 4,000-seat stadium that is also the home of the UW-Milwaukee Panthers baseball team. It's located just off 76th and Loomis in Franklin.