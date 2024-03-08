Milwaukee beats Green Bay 95-84 in Horizon League Tournament

article

BJ Freeman's 32 points led No. 6 seed Milwaukee over third-seeded Green Bay 95-84 on Thursday night in the Horizon League Tournament.

Milwaukee plays No. 5 seed Northern Kentucky in the semifinals on Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

Freeman also contributed eight rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (19-14). Faizon Fields scored 19 points and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Erik Pratt shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Noah Reynolds led the Phoenix (18-14) in scoring, finishing with 27 points and six assists. Rich Byhre added 19 points and six rebounds for Green Bay. Preston Ruedinger finished with 17 points.

Milwaukee led Green Bay at the half, 39-35, with Pratt (nine points) its high scorer before the break. Freeman's 23-point second half helped Milwaukee finish off the 11-point victory.