Milwaukee beats Detroit Mercy in Horizon League Tournament 83-79

BJ Freeman's scored 21 of his 30 points after halftime and Milwaukee beat feisty Detroit Mercy 83-79 on Tuesday night in the Horizon League Tournament.

The teams were tied at 35-all at intermission.

Freeman had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (18-14). Faizon Fields scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor and added six rebounds. Erik Pratt shot 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Titans (1-31) were led by Jayden Stone, who recorded 30 points and two steals. Marcus Tankersley added 21 points, four assists and two steals for Detroit Mercy. Edoardo Del Cadia had 10 points and six rebounds.