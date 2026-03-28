Spurs trounce Bucks, Milwaukee eliminated from playoff contention

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The Brief The Bucks lost to the Spurs 127-95 at Fiserv Forum on Saturday afternoon, March 28. With the loss, Milwaukee was eliminated from playoff contention. San Antonio never trailed and led by as many as 28.



Stephon Castle had a triple-double with 22 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds as the hot-shooting San Antonio Spurs steamrolled the Milwaukee Bucks 127-95 on Saturday for their eighth consecutive victory.

By the numbers:

Castle was one of seven players to score in double figures for the Spurs, who have won 13 of their last 14 to move within two games of the first-place Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference standings.

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Victor Wembanyama added 23 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. San Antonio never trailed and shot 55.1% (49 of 89).

Milwaukee's loss eliminated the Bucks from playoff contention, snapping their streak of nine consecutive postseason appearances. The Bucks have lost nine of their last 11 games.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out a sixth straight game for Milwaukee with a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. The Bucks also were missing Kevin Porter Jr. (right knee), Bobby Portis (left wrist sprain), Kyle Kuzma (Achilles tendinopathy), Gary Harris (personal reasons) and Thanasis Antetokounmpo (left calf).

Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points to lead the Bucks.

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San Antonio's Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell scored 16 points each. Dylan Harper added 14, De'Aaron Fox 12 and Julian Champagnie 11.

The Spurs ended a three-game trip. They return home to face the Chicago Bulls on Monday before going back on the road for their next three games.

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San Antonio led by as many as 28 during a dominant first-half performance that featured a highlight-worthy play with Castle dunking off a behind-the-back pass from Wembanyama. The Spurs led 67-45 at the break.

Milwaukee outscored San Antonio 13-4 over the first three minutes of the third quarter to cut the Spurs’ lead to 13, but that’s as close as the Bucks would get. San Antonio's lead eventually stretched to 38.

What's next:

The Bucks host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Spurs host the Chicago Bulls on Monday.