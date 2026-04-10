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Bucks beat Nets, AJ Green sets franchise record with 11 3-pointers

By Steve Megargee
Published  April 10, 2026 9:48pm CDT
Milwaukee Bucks
Associated Press
article

AJ Green shoots against the Brooklyn Nets on April 10. (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images).

The Brief

    • The Bucks beat the Nets 125-108 at Fiserv Forum on Friday night.
    • AJ Green made 11 3-pointers, setting a single-game record for Milwaukee.
    • Green and Cormac Ryan each set career-highs for points.

MILWAUKEE - AJ Green made 11 3-pointers to set the Milwaukee Bucks' single-game record and scored a career-high 35 points in a 125-108 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

By the numbers:

Green shot 11 of 16 from 3-point range to break the record of 10 3-pointers that Ray Allen and Damian Lillard had shared. Green's now has 227 3-pointers as he chases the franchise single-season record of 229, set by Allen in 2001-02.

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Milwaukee's Cormac Ryan added a career-high 28 points in his first start. Taurean Prince had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Prince was 6 of 11 and Ryan 5 of 9 on 3-point attempts.

As a team, Milwaukee shot 24 of 48 from beyond the arc.

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This game marked the Bucks’ home finale as they wrap up their first losing season in a decade, snapping a string of nine straight playoff appearances. It comes amid speculation regarding the future of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has spent his entire 13-year career in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo was unavailable for a 14th straight game due to what the Bucks labeled as a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. Antetokounmpo has said he’s healthy and that he wants to play. The NBA is investigating the matter.

The nine-time all-NBA forward will become eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million extension in October. If he doesn’t agree to that extension, Antetokounmpo could become a free agent after next season, or the Bucks could attempt to trade him beforehand.

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Antetokounmpo wasn’t alone in being unavailable for this game, as both of these lottery-bound teams rested numerous usual starters.

Tyler Etienne scored a career-high 23 for the Nets.

Brooklyn’s E.J. Liddell was ejected early in the fourth quarter for delivering a forearm to the face of Milwaukee’s Jericho Sims after getting fouled by the Bucks center.

What's next:

The Bucks visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. The Nets visit the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

The Source: The Associated Press provided this report.

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