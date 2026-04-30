Milwaukee Bucks hire Taylor Jenkins as new head coach

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The Brief The Milwaukee Bucks named Taylor Jenkins as their new head coach Thursday. Jenkins spent six seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, reaching the playoffs four times. He was a Bucks assistant during the 2018-19 season.



The Milwaukee Bucks have named Taylor Jenkins as the team’s new head coach, the organization announced Thursday, April 30.

What we know:

Jenkins most recently spent six seasons as head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, compiling a 250-214 record. His teams reached the playoffs four times and tied a franchise record with 56 wins during the 2021-22 season, when he finished as runner-up for NBA Coach of the Year.

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Before becoming a head coach, Jenkins spent the 2018-19 season as an assistant under Mike Budenholzer with Milwaukee, helping the Bucks win 60 games and reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jenkins, 41, becomes the 19th head coach in franchise history. The move comes after Doc Rivers stepped down earlier this month, marking the Bucks’ third coaching search in three years.

What they're saying:

"Taylor’s attention to detail, toughness and communication skills make it clear that he knows how to cultivate a winning culture," Bucks owners Wes Edens, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, and Jamie Dinan said in a statement. "We are excited to work together toward our collective goal of sustained success and winning championships."

"Taylor is an innovative and driven coach who embodies the culture of winning and hard work," said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. "His basketball intellect, comprehensive experience and leadership ability have played a key role in building successful teams throughout his career. He’s the right fit to take our team to the next level."

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"My family and I are thrilled to return to Milwaukee, and I’m grateful to Wes, Jimmy and Dee, Jamie and Jon for their confidence in me as the next head coach of the Bucks," Jenkins said. "I know firsthand how important this team is to Bucks fans and the City of Milwaukee, and I’m so excited to get to work."

What's next:

He will be introduced at a press conference on May 6 at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

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