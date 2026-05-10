Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Draft 10th pick following draft lottery

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The Brief The Milwaukee Bucks officially landed the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft following the May 10 lottery. The event will be held over two nights, June 23–24, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. While the Bucks have had #1 picks like Andrew Bogut, their most successful selection remains Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was famously drafted outside the lottery.



The Milwaukee Bucks will be picking 10th in the NBA Draft. This following the NBA Draft Lottery, which took place on Sunday, May 10.

What we know:

The league’s worst team this season is getting the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

The Washington Wizards won the draft lottery on Sunday and are poised to pick first overall for the first time since choosing John Wall in that spot in 2010. Wall was the Wizards’ on-stage representative for the lottery.

Washington had a 14% chance of winning No. 1, tied with Brooklyn and Indiana for the best odds. The Wizards had basically a 50-50 chance of getting either a top-four pick or the No. 5 spot.

The 2026 NBA Draft will be a two-night event held on Tuesday, June 23, and Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft combine in Chicago starts on Monday.

No. 1 pick possibilities

Dig deeper:

There are four candidates that generally are considered front-runners to be the No. 1 pick, all of them entering the draft after their freshman years of college. They are:

— BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, who led the nation in scoring at 25.5 points per game in his lone college season.

— Duke’s Cameron Boozer, the AP player of the year who averaged 22.5 points and 10.1 rebounds.

— Kansas’ Darryn Peterson, who averaged 20.2 points in 24 games for the Jayhawks.

— North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson, who averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds on 58% shooting.

All four of those players, and a few other likely first-round selections, were all among those in the studio for the announcement of the lottery results Sunday at Chicago's Navy Pier.

"Standing here is kind of crazy," Dybantsa said. "One of these teams is going to be home."

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NBA Drafts in the past

Big picture view:

How have the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Drafts of the past? Here are some quick notes:

Lottery Wins: 1994 (Glenn Robinson) and 2005 (Andrew Bogut)

Other Top-3 Picks: No. 2 in 2014

Dropped Out Of Top 3: 2007

Chance Of Receiving No. 1 Pick This Year: None

Details: Neither of those No. 1 picks was as much of a game changer for the Bucks as Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was taken outside the lottery in 2013. If Milwaukee's pick this year is higher than New Orleans', it would go to Atlanta and the Bucks would get the Pelicans' selection.