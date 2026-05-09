Brewers rally to beat Yankees in 10th, Contreras sac fly wins it

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The Brief The Brewers beat the Yankees 4-3 at American Family Field on Saturday. William Contreras drove in the winning run with a sac fly in the 10th inning. Logan Henderson starts opposite Carlos Rodon in the series finale.



William Contreras singled home the tying run in the eighth inning and hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the New York Yankees 4-3 on Saturday.

By the numbers:

The Yankees wasted a brilliant performance from Cam Schlittler and have lost back-to-back games for the first time since they dropped five in a row from April 8-12. On Friday, they got just three hits against Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski and Shane Drohan in a 6-0 defeat.

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Paul Goldschmidt hit a leadoff homer and drove in two runs for the Yankees. Jake Bauers went deep for Milwaukee.

Schlittler got struck in the leg by a 108.5 mph liner off the bat of Contreras in the first but stayed in the game and allowed two hits in six scoreless innings, lowing his major league-leading ERA to 1.35.

After Ryan McMahon's two-out RBI single on an 0-2 pitch from Aaron Ashby (7-0) put New York ahead 3-2 in the top of the 10th, Milwaukee scored twice in the bottom half to give Ashby the major league lead in wins.

Jackson Chourio's one-out infield single off Fernando Cruz (3-1) tied it and put runners at first and second.

Tim Hill entered and got a comebacker from Brice Turang. The lefty reliever tried to throw out the lead runner at third, but his throw hit Luis Rengifo in the hand, loading the bases.

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Contreras followed with a fly ball to right that easily brought home Rengifo.

Bauers got Milwaukee on the board in the seventh with a 420-foot shot to right-center off Brent Headrick. Turang hit a two-out single off Camilo Doval in the eighth, stole second and slid home on Contreras' single to left.

Yankees right-hander Luis Gil was placed on the injured list Saturday at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with shoulder inflammation. The 2024 AL rookie of the year isn’t expected to throw for three weeks.

What's next:

Seven months after undergoing elbow surgery, Carlos Rodón makes his season debut for the Yankees on Sunday. Logan Henderson (0-1, 4.50 ERA) starts for the Brewers.

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