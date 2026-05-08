Brewers shut out Yankees, Jacob Misiorowski notches 11 strikeouts

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The Brief The Brewers beat the Yankees 6-0 at American Family Field on Friday night. Jacob Misiorowski struck out 11 New York batters. Branodn Lockridge drove in two runs before getting carted off the field.



Jacob Misiorowski reached 103 mph on 10 pitches while pitching two-hit ball over six innings and Brandon Lockridge hit two RBI singles before getting carted off the field in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday noght.

By the numbers:

Misiorowski reached a peak velocity of 103.6 mph and struck out 11 and walked two in his second straight sensational start. Misiorowski had a no-hit bid through 5 1/3 innings before a hamstring cramp forced him out of a 6-1 victory over the Washington Nationals last week.

Lockridge left after his right knee crashed into an unpadded section of the left-field wall as he chased a foul ball from Cody Bellinger in the fourth inning.

The Brewers, who were in the American League through the 1997 season before moving over to the NL, shut out the Yankees for the first time since 1992.

Milwaukee's Shane Drohan worked the three innings to earn his first career save.

José Caballero had two of New York's three hits as the Yankees opened a nine-game trip.

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New York’s Spencer Jones struck out twice and walked once in his major league debut and Kervin Jones allowed one run over two inning in his Yankees debut.Ben Rice was 0 for 4 as he returned after missing four games with a bruised hand.

Milwaukee scored four runs off Max Fried (4-2) in the second inning.

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Gary Sánchez hit a leadoff single, and Fried walked Andrew Vaughn and Luis Rengifo on eight straight balls.

Lockridge and Sal Frelick hit consecutive RBI singles and Rengifo came home when Joey Ortiz grounded into a forceout. Jackson Chourio grounded a single up the middle to score Lockridge.

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None of the singles had an exit velocity that exceeded 87.2 mph.

Before the game, the Brewers inducted Hall of Famers CC Sabathia and Dave Parker into their wall of honor. Sabathia went 11-2 with 1.65 ERA in 17 starts after joining Milwaukee in a July 2008 trade to lead the Brewers to their first playoff appearance since 1982. Parker won a Silver Slugger award in 1990, his lone season in Milwaukee.

What's next:

Cam Schlittler (5-1, 1.52 ERA) pitches for the Yankees and Kyle Harrison (3-1, 2.12) starts for the Brewers on Saturday night.