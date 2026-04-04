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Brewers fall to Royals, split doubleheader in Kansas City

By Marc Bowman
Published  April 4, 2026 9:32pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
article

Maikel Garcia of the Kansas City Royals tagged out while stealing by shortstop Joey Ortiz during the second game of a double-header at Kauffman Stadium on April 4. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Brewers lost to the Royals 8-2 on the road Saturday night.
    • Kansas City scored six runs in the sixth inning to snap a tie ballgame.
    • Milwaukee won the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday afternoon.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Salvador Perez’s solo homer highlighted a six-run sixth inning as the Kansas City Royals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-2 to earn a doubleheader split Saturday night.

By the numbers:

After Perez’s second home run of the year snapped a 2-2 tie, the Royals chased Brandon Sproat (0-1) with three consecutive two-out singles. Kansas City took an 8-2 lead when eight straight hitters reached safely after two were out.

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Sproat pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Royals starter Seth Lugo threw 103 pitches in five innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks, striking out seven.

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Brewers beat Royals, Garrett Mitchell provides all the offense
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Brewers beat Royals, Garrett Mitchell provides all the offense

The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Kansas City Royals on the road Saturday, April 4. Garrett Mitchell drove in all five runs for Milwaukee.

Nick Mears (1-0) earned the victory pitching a hitless sixth inning.

Eli Morgan recorded his second career save — and first since 2023 — with three scoreless frames, striking out five.

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In the doubleheader, Kansas City relievers tossed 10 scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out 13.

Maikel Garcia had three of Kansas City’s 10 hits.

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In the second inning, Carter Jensen doubled in two runs against Brewers opener Logan Henderson.

Milwaukee promptly tied the game in the third with Brice Turang’s RBI triple and Garrett Mitchell’s RBI double.

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With three extra base hits Saturday, Mitchell collected six RBIs, including all of the Brewer’s five runs in their 5-2 victory in game one of the split doubleheader.

Sal Frelick exited the game with left side tightness while hitting a fourth-inning single.

What's next:

Brewers LHP Kyle Harrison (0-0, 1.80 ERA) opposes Royals LHP Kris Bubic (1-0, 1.50) in the series finale Sunday.

The Source: The Associated Press provided this report.

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