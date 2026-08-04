Brewers score: Chourio, Vaughn homer as Milwaukee beats Pittsburgh

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The Brief The Brewers beat the Pirates 4-2 at American Family Field on Tuesday night, Aug. 4. Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn hit home runs. Milwaukee has now won an MLB-best 70 games.



Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn homered, Logan Henderson allowed two runs in six innings to win his sixth consecutive decision, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Tuesday night.

By the numbers:

Henderson (6-1), whose only loss was in early May, allowed four hits, including two solo homers, struck out eight and walked one.

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Antonio Senzatela, acquired from the Rockies on Monday, tossed a scoreless seventh with the aid of a double play. Abner Uribe stranded runners on the corners in the eighth and Trevor Megill closed with a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 21 opportunities.

The Brewers scored two runs in the fourth off Jared Jones (2-3) to go in front 3-1. Vaughn opened the inning with his fifth homer. Cooper Pratt singled with one out and David Hamilton beat out a bunt single. Chourio’s single scored Pratt.

Endy Rodriguez opened the fifth with his sixth homer to pull Pittsburgh within 3-2.

Milwaukee countered in the bottom half on Luis Lara’s RBI single off Wilber Dotel, who relieved to open the inning.

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Jacob Gonzalez opened the third with his fifth homer, sending the first pitch 401 feet to right-center to put the Pirates up 1-0.

Chourio answered in the bottom half with his 14th home run, a one-out solo shot to right-center for his first homer since July 4.

Kirby Yates, acquired Monday from the Angels, tossed a scoreless ninth for Pittsburgh.

Pirates manager Don Kelly was ejected in the fifth inning by home plate umpire James Hoye, Kelly’s sixth ejection of the season, most in the majors.

Big picture view:

The NL Central-leading Brewers, who earned their major league-high 70th victory, won for just the second time in eight games this season against Pittsburgh.

What's next:

Kyle Harrison (8-2, 3.01) starts for the Brewers on Wednesday, while Paul Skenes (9-9, 3.90) starts for the Pirates.