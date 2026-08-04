Expand / Collapse search

Brewers score: Chourio, Vaughn homer as Milwaukee beats Pittsburgh

By Jim Hoehn
Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers
Published August 4, 2026 9:26 PM CDT
Published August 4, 2026 9:26 PM CDT
article

Jackson Chourio hits a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 4. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Brewers beat the Pirates 4-2 at American Family Field on Tuesday night, Aug. 4.
    • Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn hit home runs.
    • Milwaukee has now won an MLB-best 70 games.

MILWAUKEE - Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn homered, Logan Henderson allowed two runs in six innings to win his sixth consecutive decision, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Tuesday night.

By the numbers:

Henderson (6-1), whose only loss was in early May, allowed four hits, including two solo homers, struck out eight and walked one.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Antonio Senzatela, acquired from the Rockies on Monday, tossed a scoreless seventh with the aid of a double play. Abner Uribe stranded runners on the corners in the eighth and Trevor Megill closed with a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 21 opportunities.

The Brewers scored two runs in the fourth off Jared Jones (2-3) to go in front 3-1. Vaughn opened the inning with his fifth homer. Cooper Pratt singled with one out and David Hamilton beat out a bunt single. Chourio’s single scored Pratt.

Brewers' David Hamilton answers fan questions
Brewers' David Hamilton answers fan questions

Brewers' David Hamilton answers fan questions

Milwaukee Brewers infielder David Hamilton answered a FOX6 6-Pack of Questions from fans, sharing what he loves about Brewers fans, advice for kids who play ball and more.

Endy Rodriguez opened the fifth with his sixth homer to pull Pittsburgh within 3-2.

Milwaukee countered in the bottom half on Luis Lara’s RBI single off Wilber Dotel, who relieved to open the inning.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Jacob Gonzalez opened the third with his fifth homer, sending the first pitch 401 feet to right-center to put the Pirates up 1-0.

Chourio answered in the bottom half with his 14th home run, a one-out solo shot to right-center for his first homer since July 4.

Kirby Yates, acquired Monday from the Angels, tossed a scoreless ninth for Pittsburgh.

Brewers fans enjoy plaza before, after games
Brewers fans enjoy plaza before, after games

Brewers fans enjoy plaza before, after games

FOX6's Christina Van Zelst found fans enjoying the UW Credit Union Plaza outside American Family Field before and after the Brewers game against the Pirates on Aug. 4.

Pirates manager Don Kelly was ejected in the fifth inning by home plate umpire James Hoye, Kelly’s sixth ejection of the season, most in the majors.

Big picture view:

The NL Central-leading Brewers, who earned their major league-high 70th victory, won for just the second time in eight games this season against Pittsburgh.

What's next:

Kyle Harrison (8-2, 3.01) starts for the Brewers on Wednesday, while Paul Skenes (9-9, 3.90) starts for the Pirates.

The Source: The Associated Press provided this report.

Milwaukee BrewersSports