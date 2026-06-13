Brewers-Phillies score: Milwaukee's comeback bid falls just short

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The Brief The Brewers lost to the Phillies 9-8 at American Family Field on Saturday night. Milwaukee scored two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth. Jackson Chourio hit two home runs and drove in four runs.



J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies scored five times in the sixth inning before holding on for a 9-8 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

By the numbers:

Bryson Stott put the Phillies ahead 4-3 in the sixth with his second RBI double of the game. Realmuto followed with his fourth home run this season, and Bryce Harper added a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

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Edmundo Sosa homered in the second, and Realmuto had an RBI single in a two-run fourth as the Phillies opened a 3-0 lead. Sosa, Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh each had three of Philadelphia's 17 hits — one night after the Phillies were limited to one as Milwaukee ace Jacob Misiorowski struck out 15 batters on 95 overpowering pitches in his first career shutout.

Jackson Chourio homered twice and went 4 for 5 with four RBIs for the Brewers, who have lost three of four following a four-game winning streak. Garrett Mitchell had a two-run shot.

Milwaukee made it 8-5 in the seventh when Chourio hit a two-run drive to center field, his second homer of the night. It was Chourio’s second multihomer game this season and the fourth of his career.

Marsh added an RBI single in the eighth before the Brewers scored three runs in the bottom half. Mitchell scored on a wild pitch, Christian Yelich delivered a sacrifice fly and Chourio had an RBI single.

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Jhoan Duran pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save.

What's next:

Cristopher Sánchez (8-2, 1.54 ERA) starts Sunday for Philadelphia against fellow left-hander Kyle Harrison (7-1, 2.72) and the Brewers in a marquee matchup.