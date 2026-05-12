Brewers beat Padres, Joey Ortiz hits first home in nearly 10 months

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The Brief The Brewers beat the Padres 6-4 at American Family Field on Tuesday night. Joey Ortiz hit a home run for the first time in nearly 10 months. Brandon Sproat struck out six and picked up his first career victory.



Joey Ortiz homered for the first time in nearly 10 months and drove in two runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 6-4 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.

By the numbers:

Brandon Sproat (1-2) struck out six and allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings to pick up his first career victory.

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Ortiz, who entered Tuesday with a .181 batting average and .193 slugging percentage, broke a scoreless tie by delivering a 395-foot blast to left-center off Matt Waldron (1-2) in the third inning.

That marked the first time Ortiz had homered since July 19 of last season, when he hit a solo shot off Lou Trivino in an 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was Ortiz’s second extra-base hit of the season and came on his 95th plate appearance.

Ortiz nearly added a grand slam during Milwaukee’s five-run outburst in the fourth. His bases-loaded drive to center was caught at the warning track for a sacrifice fly

That fourth-inning rally put the Brewers ahead 6-2.

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San Diego’s Miguel Andjuar produced a solo shot in the sixth and hit an RBI double off the tip of center fielder Garrett Mitchell’s glove in the eighth to cut the lead to 6-4.

Abner Uribe worked around a one-out walk in the ninth to earn his fourth save in five opportunities.

Sal Frelick’s bases-loaded single in the fourth brought home two runs and put the Brewers ahead for good at 3-2. When David Hamilton followed with a bunt, Waldron initially looked to third before throwing to first too late to retire the batter, loading the bases once more.

Ortiz’s sacrifice fly made it 4-2. Brice Turang hit a ground-ball double just inside the left-field line to drive in two more runs.

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Waldron allowed six runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings. Waldron entered after Bradgley Rodriguez pitched a scoreless first inning.

Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla wasn't with the team due to a family matter. The Padres are hoping Niebla returns for Thursday's series finale.

What's next:

Michael King (3-2, 2.76 ERA) was set to start for San Diego on Wednesday against and Jacob Misiorowski (3-2, 2.45).

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