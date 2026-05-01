Brewers beat Nationals, carry no-hit bid into 7th inning

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The Brief The Brewers beat the Nationals 6-1 on the road Friday night. Milwaukee carried a combined no-hitter into the seventh inning. William Contreras had four hits for the second straight game.



William Contreras had four hits for the second straight game, Jacob Misiorowski had a no-hitter through 5 1/3 innings before leaving with a right hamstring cramp and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 on Friday night.

By the numbers:

Contreras became the seventh player in Brewers history to have four hits in back-to-back games and the first since Casey McGehee in 2010. Contreras went 4 for 5 with three RBIs — after going 4 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs in a 13-1 victory over the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

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Misiorowski left the game after throwing a 98.9 mph fastball to James Wood. Aaron Ashby entered the game and struck out Wood before Luis García Jr. grounded out to end the inning.

Misiorowski (2-2) struck out eight, including García in the first inning on a 102.3 mph fastball. He worked a hitless outing for the first time since a five-inning stint June 12 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Nationals got their first hit in the seventh on Daylen Lile's one-out double — to break a string of 15 straight batters retired by Milwaukee pitchers. Left fielder Blake Perkins missed on a diving attempt to catch Lile’s double.

Jake Irvin (1-1), who entered with 13 strikeouts against no walks in his last two starts, allowed four runs, three earned in five innings. Cionel Pérez worked two scoreless innings in relief and has not allowed an earned run in eight of his last 10 outings.

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Milwaukee loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth and Contreras singled home two runs for a five-run lead. He is batting .310 (36 for 116) with 13 walks and 23 RBIs.

Contreras also gave the Brewers a 2-0 lead in the third on an RBI single.

What's next:

Washington LHP Foster Griffin (3-0, 2.67 ERA) takes the mound in the second game of the series on Saturday against Milwaukee RHP Kyle Harrison (2-1, 2.28).