Brewers lose to Nationals, Milwaukee's losing streak now 4 games

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The Brief The Brewers lost to the Nationals 3-1 at American Family Field on Saturday. William Contreras hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Milwaukee has now lost four straight games.



Foster Griffin didn’t allow a hit through five innings and hot-hitting James Wood drove in a pair of runs as the Washington Nationals held off the Brewers 3-1 on Saturday night, handing Milwaukee its fourth consecutive loss.

By the numbers:

Griffin held the Brewers hitless until a lead-off single by Joey Ortiz, Milwaukee’s No. 9 hitter, in the sixth. Milwaukee eventually loaded the bases in the inning but came up empty when pinch-hitter Jake Bauers grounded out against Brad Lord, who relieved Griffin.

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Griffin (2-0), who returned to the majors this year after spending three seasons in Japan, pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings, giving up one hit. He struck out one and walked three in the 80-pitch outing.

Lord and Cionel Perez pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings before turning it over to Clayton Beeter, who notched his second save in three tries but had to pitch out of trouble. After surrendering a lead-off homer in the ninth to William Contreras, Christian Yelich struck out swinging on a wild pitch and ended up at second. The Brewers eventually loaded the bases with two outs before Ortiz grounded out to the mound to end it.

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The teams were locked in a scoreless battle until the fifth when Wood, who had four hits, including two doubles, in Washington’s win on Friday night, lined a two-run double off Milwaukee starter Kyle Harrison (1-1).

Harrison’s outing got off to a scary start when, while facing lead-off batter Wood, he landed awkwardly while covering first base and trying to field an errant throw from first baseman Gary Sánchez. Harrison came up limping and had an extended visit from Brewers medical staff but remained in the game and retired the next three batters, stranding Wood.

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Harrison lasted 4 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and two runs while walking one and striking out one.

Keibert Ruiz's run-scoring double in the ninth pushed the Nationals lead to 3-0.

What's next:

Washington’s Zack Littell (0-1, 3.60 ERA) and Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 5.91) start Sunday in a matchup of right-handers.