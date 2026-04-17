Brewers beat Marlins in extras, Mitchell's double the difference

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The Brief The Brewers beat the Marlins 7-5 on the road Friday night. Garrett Mitchell's two-run double in the 10th inning was the difference. Abner Uribe got his first win of the season. Trevor Megill got his fourth save.



Garrett Mitchell went 2 for 4 with three RBIs including a two-run double in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 7-5 on Friday night.

By the numbers:

Miami's Calvin Faucher (1-2) entered a 4-all game in the 10th and walked Gary Sánchez with Brice Turang on second. Jake Bauers hit a single to load the bases.

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Luis Rengifo reached first on a throwing error by second baseman Xavier Edwards, allowing Turang to score. Mitchell followed with his double.

The Marlins scored one run in the bottom of the 10th when Jakob Marsee came home on Trevor Megill's wild pitch. Megill settled in for his fourth save.

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Coleman Crow, who made his debut on the mound for the Brewers, threw 77 pitches over 5 1/3 innings. He threw four strikeouts, gave up two earned runs and a walk.

The right-hander was 2-0 with a 4.07 ERA in two starts with the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate in Nashville. He missed part of the 2023 season and all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Brewers scored three runs in the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, Mitchell hit an RBI single, Bauers scored on a forceout at first and Rengifo scored on a throwing error by catcher Agustín Ramírez.

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Miami's Otto Lopez hit a triple to center field in the fourth and scored on a sacrifice fly by Owen Caissie. Lopez hit a two-run homer in the sixth to pull Miami within 4-3 and Ramírez doubled in the eighth to tie the game at four.

Abner Uribe (1-0) earned his first win of the season, coming on in the ninth inning.

Marlins third baseman Graham Pauley left the game in the seventh inning with right oblique discomfort after spinning out of the way of a pitch.

What's next:

The Brewers and Marlins continue their 3-game series on Saturday, with Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 4.36 ERA) taking the mound for Milwaukee and Sandy Alcantara (2-1, 2.67) for Miami.