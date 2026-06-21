Brewers score: Contreras homers, Gasser gets first win since 2024

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The Brief The Brewers beat the Braves 9-4 on the road Sunday afternoon. Robert Gasser earned his first win since 2024 after allowing two runs over six innings in the start. William Contreras had four hits, including a three-run home run in Milwaukee's eight-run second inning.



William Contreras had four hits, including a three-run homer in Milwaukee's eight-run second inning, and the Brewers beat the Atlanta Braves 9-4 on Sunday to snap a three-game skid.

Robert Gasser

Big picture view:

Brewers left-hander Robert Gasser (1-3) earned his first win since May 15, 2024, against Arizona. Gasser allowed two runs and four hits and one walk. His seven strikeouts and six innings matched career highs.

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Milwaukee avoids sweep

By the numbers:

Sal Frelick added a two-run double off Bryce Elder (5-5) as the Brewers matched their season high for most runs in an inning. They also scored eight runs in the sixth inning of a 13-2 win over Arizona on April 28.

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After blowing a ninth-inning lead in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Braves, Milwaukee salvaged one win in the three-game series between NL division leaders.

Atlanta's Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer off Chad Patrick in the ninth. Mauricio Dubón had three hits for the Braves.

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Elder gave up 12 hits and eight runs in six innings. He has allowed a combined 22 hits and 14 runs in his past two starts, including six runs in four innings in an 8-1 loss at the New York Mets on June 14.

The Brewers sent 11 batters to the plate in the second. Contreras opened the inning with a single before adding the homer into the Brewers' bullpen behind the left-field wall.

When do Brewers play again?

What's next:

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 3.60), who landed on the injured list on May 1 with right shoulder inflammation after a drop in velocity, is expected to return to the rotation when Milwaukee opens a series at Cincinnati on Monday night against RHP Brady Singer (3-6, 5.32).