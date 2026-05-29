Brewers score: Milwaukee beats Astros in extras

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The Brief The Brewers beat the Astros 5-4 on the road Friday night, May 29. Brice Turang's sac fly scored Christian Yelich, the go-ahead run in the 10th. Milwaukee's winning streak was extended to four games.



Jackson Chourio and David Hamilton both homered and Brice Turang’s tie-breaking RBI on a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning lifted the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-4 win over the Houston Astros Friday night.

By the numbers:

Automatic runner Christian Yelich started the 10th on second base and moved to third when Chourio was out on a fly ball to center field. Turang’s fly ball to right field off Alimber Santa (0-1) was just deep enough to allow Yelich to slide safely into home before the throw to put the Brewers on top.

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Trevor Megill struck out two in the 10th for his seventh save.

The Brewers trailed by three before Chourio’s two-run home run cut the lead to 4-3 in the fifth. They tied it 4-all when a run scored on a groundout by Jake Bauers with one out in the eighth inning.

The Astros loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but Abner Uribe (3-2) struck out Brice Matthews before retiring Isaac Paredes on a pop out to send it to the 10th.

Uribe pitched for the first time since an incident on Tuesday night where he made inappropriate gestures towards the St. Louis dugout. Uribe was given a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine Friday for his actions but was allowed to pitch Friday night after appealing the penalty.

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Cam Smith homered and drove in two runs for the Astros, who had won two straight.

Smith connected off Coleman Crow on his shot to left center that made it 1-0 with one out in the second.

Hamilton opened the third with his home run to left field to tie it.

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Yordan Alvarez walked with no outs in the bottom of the inning before Christian Walker reached and Alvarez moved to third on an error by third baseman Luis Rengifo.

Smith followed with an RBI double to put the Astros on top. Jake Meyers doubled with one out to push the lead to 3-1. Nick Allen’s sacrifice fly sent another run home to make it 4-1.

What's next:

Milwaukee RHP Brandon Sproat (1-3, 5.84 ERA) opposes RHP Peter Lambert (3-4, 3.79) when the series continues Saturday.