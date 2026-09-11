Milwaukee Brewers clinch postseason berth for 4th straight season

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The Brief The Brewers clinched a postseason berth for the fourth straight season. Milwaukee has now reached the postseason eight times in the past nine seasons. The 2026 MLB postseason begins with the Wild Card Series on Sept. 29.



The Milwaukee Brewers have clinched a postseason berth for the fourth straight season and eighth time in the past nine years.

How did the Brewers clinch?

What we know:

In a dominant Friday night performance, the Brewers shut out the Cincinnati Reds 20-0.

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What's next:

While Milwaukee clinched a postseason berth, meaning at least a Wild Card spot, the N.L. Central Division title remains in play.

When is the MLB postseason?

Timeline:

The 2026 MLB postseason starts with the Wild Card Series for both leagues on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Divisional Series starts Oct. 3

Championship Series starts Oct. 11

World Series – on FOX – starts Oct. 23.

How have the Brewers done in the postseason?

The backstory:

The Brewers won a franchise-record 97 games in the regular season, the most in the majors last season, to win the N.L. Central in 2025. Milwaukee beat the division-rival Chicago Cubs in the N.L. Division Series before the Los Angeles Dodgers swept them in the N.L. Championship Series.

In 2024, the Brewers won the N.L. Central but were bounced from the postseason in the Wild Card Series against the New York Mets. Milwaukee experienced the same letdown against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who ultimately reached the World Series, in 2023.

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Milwaukee had a winning record but failed to reach the postseason in 2022, snapping what had been a streak of four consecutive postseason appearances that included a losing, COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Prior to that, the Brewers had only reached the postseason four times in franchise history. They reached the postseason for the first time in 1981, losing in the A.L. Division Series, before reaching the World Series for the only time in franchise history in 1982 – a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee baseball then experienced a more than 20-year-old postseason drought until the Brewers earned a Wild Card berth in 2008 and won the N.L. Central for the first time in 2011.

While the Brewers never won it all, Milwaukee did bring home a World Series title. The Milwaukee Braves beat the New York Yankees for the 1957 title.