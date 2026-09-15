The Brief The Brewers have clinched the N.L. Central Division title for the fourth straight season. Milwaukee has reached the postseason eight times in the past nine seasons. The 2026 MLB postseason begins with the Wild Card Series on Sept. 29.



The Milwaukee Brewers have clinched their fourth straight National League Central Division title and sixth division crown in the past nine seasons.

How did the Brewers clinch?

How it happened:

First, the Brewers beat the Pirates for their 94th win of the season. The 5-1 decision in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night dropped Milwaukee's magic number to secure the Central down to one.

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Then, the Braves came through for the Crew. Atlanta beat Chicago, officially pushing the second-place Cubs out of contention for the division title.

The Brewers had already locked up a postseason berth when they beat the Cincinnati Reds 20-0 at American Family Field on Sept. 11.

Joey Ortiz and Brice Turang celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 at PNC Park on Sept. 15. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

When is the MLB postseason?

Timeline:

The 2026 MLB postseason starts with the Wild Card Series for both leagues on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Divisional Series starts Oct. 3

Championship Series starts Oct. 11

World Series – on FOX – starts Oct. 23.

How many division titles have the Brewers won?

The backstory:

The Brewers have now won their division nine times in their five-plus decade history. The club's first postseason appearances, 1981 and 1982, came after they won the American League East. It wasn't until 2011 that the team won the N.L. Central.

Milwaukee has now rattled off four straight N.L. Central titles and six in the past nine seasons – the other two came in 2018 and 2021. Here's how the Brewers have fared through the postseason after winning its division.

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1981: Lost to New York Yankees in ALDS (3-2)

1982: Lost to St. Louis Cardinals in World Series (4-3)

2011: Lost to St. Louis Cardinals (4-2)

2018: Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers in NLCS (4-3)

2021: Lost to Atlanta Braves in NLDS (3-1)

2023: Lost to Arizona Diamondbacks in NL Wild Card (2-0)

2024: Lost to New York Mets in NL Wild Card (2-1)

2025: Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers in NLCS (4-0)

The Brewers have made the postseason a total of 12 times, including this season. They earned wild-card berths in 2008, 2019 and 2020.