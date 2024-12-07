Admirals fall to Wild, Milwaukee winning streak snapped at 2 games

article

The Brief The Admirals lost to the Wild 5-2 on the road Saturday night. Iowa scored four goals in the third period. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Milwaukee.



The Iowa Wild scored four goals in the third period to elevate the team to a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and a four-game point streak for Milwaukee. The win ended a three-game losing skid for the Wild.

The teams battled to a scoreless stalemate in the first period. Iowa scored the first goal of the game at 5:23 of the second frame. Liam Ohgren’s shot from the left circle found the back of the net at 5:23 to give the Wild a 1-0 lead.

Milwaukee tied the game with a 5-on-3 power play goal at 10:13 of the second period. Joakim Kemell stole the puck out of a pack at the Admirals left point. He skated to the slot and flung the puck toward the net. Center Jake Lucchini skated left to right in front of the goal and deflected the puck into the cage for his fifth goal of the season. It was Lucchini’s first power play goal of the year.

Iowa had a chance to take a 2-1 lead. On the power play, Iowa stretched a pass to Caedan Banker who made his way to the goal. Bankier was hauled down and awarded a penalty shot at 17:22 of the second period. However, his chance was thwarted by Admirals goalie Magnus Chrona.

The Wild did take a 2-1 lead at 6:33 of the third period when Ohgren ripped a shot from the left circle past the glove of Chrona.

Iowa scored another pair of goals with a Bradley Marek tally at 12:02 and a Carson Lambos goal at 14:08 of the final stanza.

Ozzy Wiesblatt brought the Ads within two when he tapped in a loose puck from the crease at 15:13 of the third. Kemell danced past a couple defenders and got a shot at the net. Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt made the initial stop, but Kiefer Bellows pushed the puck to the goalmouth and Wiesblatt tapped it in for his third goal of the season.

Iowa’s Graeme Clarke scored an empty-net goal at 19:17 to complete the scoring.

The Admirals and Wild meet again in Des Moines on Sunday. Milwaukee returns home on Friday, Dec. 13 to host Iowa.