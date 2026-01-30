Milwaukee Admirals lose to Wild for first time this season

The Brief The Admirals lost to the Wild 3-2 on the road Friday night, Jan. 30. It was Iowa's first win over Milwaukee this season. Murray allowed all three Wild goals in the first period and took the loss.



Ben Jones posted three points to lead the Iowa Wild to a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Friday at Casey’s Center.

Big picture view:

It was Iowa’s first win over the Admirals this season (1-3-1-0).

Iowa entered the night as the lowest scoring team in the American Hockey League. The Wild had scored an average of just 2.15 goals per game. However, the home team scored three goals in a span of 4:05 during the first period.

By the numbers:

The first came at 11:16 when Jones’ shot from the left circle whizzed past the right ear of Admirals goalie Matt Murray. David Spacek gave the Wild a 2-0 lead with a shot from the right point at 14:25 of the first frame. Then, Hunter Haight scored a power play goal at 15:21 to build the lead to 3-0.

Milwaukee replaced Murray at the start of the second period with Magnus Chrona. Chrona stopped all 10 shots he saw in the second period, while the Admirals finally found the back of the net. Defenseman Jordan Oesterle blasted a shot from the left circle past Iowa goalie Samuel Hlavaj at 15:21 of the second stanza to make the score 3-1 in favor of the Wild. Joakim Kemell and Jake Lucchini assisted on Oesterle’s fifth goal of the season.

Cole O’Hara brought the Admirals within one with a wrist shot from the slot that beat Hlavaj at 1:14 of the third period. Daniel Carr recorded the lone assist.

Murray took the loss for the Admirals after stopping 8-of-11 shots in the first frame. Chrona finished 17-for-17 in saves over the final two periods.

What's next:

The Admirals will play the Wild again on Saturday, Jan. 31. Milwaukee will return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday, Feb. 3.